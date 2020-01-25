Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is returning to Council Bluffs for a town hall Monday.
He’s scheduled to stop at Abraham Lincoln High School at 1205 Bonham St.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the town hall expected to start at 7 p.m.
It’s requested to RSVP ahead of time, although it’s not required.
To RSVP go to bit.ly/2GmwFLK.
