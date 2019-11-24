Crowds gathered with high energy at Lincoln’s Pub Saturday to listen to Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
Earlier in the day, Yang opened his office at 118 W. Broadway, near the restaurant, speaking to his campaign supporters throughout the day and rallying them to knock on doors and encourage people to vote.
Yang, who counted his 23rd time back in the state, said Iowa feels like home to him.
“I love being here because you all have the future of the country in your hands,” he said to a crowd of over 200 attendees. “This is the only place you can turn the tides and start fixing our problems.”
“Most of the country, they look up and say their vote doesn’t matter, the government’s pipe is clogged with hundreds of millions in cash, and they look up with despair,” he said. “They don’t realize the hope is right here with the people of Iowa.”
Each Iowa vote is worth 1,000 votes of those in California, Yang said. He said in Iowa, Iowans are very human and democracy works.
“The question is what are you going to do with your power? How are you going to move the country forward,” he asked the crowd.
Yang believes that jobs have changed — a majority has become temporary or contract work with fewer, full-time positions. Life expectancy has declined three years in a row, he said.
Yang focused his speech on the automation of farms, manufacturing and other the increase of big box retailers using machines, instead of humans.
Part of Yang’s policy is what he calls the Freedom Dividend: offering every U.S. citizen over the age of 18 a basic income of $12,000 per year, $1,000 per month, independent of one’s work status or other factor.
Distributing $1,000 per month is one way to give more money and security to citizens, Yang said.
Yang said the idea isn’t his, that Thomas Paine supported it at the founding of the country, calling it the Citizen’s Dividend.
“Martin Luther King Jr., whose son I just met in Atlanta two days ago fought for it in the ‘60s calling it the Guaranteed Minimum Income and that’s what he was fighting for when he was assassinated in 1968.”
Alaska provides a similar revenue program using revenue from oil — Yang said that current oil is technology.
When asked about how to aid smaller rural towns he said, “The best thing we can do is to rewrite the rules of this economy and make it work for us.”
The $1,000 was one way to help small businesses, nonprofits along with smaller cities and towns as well.
“How many of you know why the stores are closing here on Main Street,” Yang asked the crowd.
Most people answered aloud Amazon, and to follow that answer, he said that company paid zero taxes last year.
Yang said automated trucks that transport materials save companies $168 billion per year through labor, fuel efficiency and driving 24/7 with no need to stop and that more stores are becoming automated.
“They’re not fighting to improve our lives; they’re fighting to make the system, the machine more efficient. At some point, the machine and humanity diverged,” Yang said. “There was a point in the 1980s when the line started to separate. Before then, when a company became really big and profitable, they would have to hire a lot of people, they would need to invest in their own backyard.”
He added a company becoming large no longer ensures direct benefits for the community.
On life expectancy, Yang said the rate dropping three years in a row hasn’t happened since the Spanish flu of 1918.
“It is not normal for life expectancy to decline once in a developed country. It’s supposed to go in just one direction; it’s going the other way. Corporate profits continue to rise,” he said.
In the U.S., there are also record highs of anxiety, depression, drug overdoses, stress and suicide, he said.
“Instead of measuring corporate profits, we should be measuring kids’ education rates, mental health and freedom from substance abuse, clean air and clean water, our own health and life expectancy,” he said. “These are the measurements that move us forward.”
While thanking the crowd and guests for coming, Yang shared more personal gratitude for his wife and children.
“When everyone says ‘thank you for running’ I say thank my wife,” Yang said. “One, because she let me run, and two, because she’s the one who is sacrificing for the family. Because it’s hard to raise two kids — one with special needs under any circumstance — and it’s even harder when your husband is on the road 80% of the time.”
