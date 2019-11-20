Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be in Council Bluffs Saturday.
The entrepreneur from New York will open an office in in the morning and later hold a rally at the Mid-America Center, according to his campaign.
The campaign office will be located at 118 W. Broadway, with an opening celebration with the candidate at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:45 a.m.
Doors at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, will open for the rally at 1:30 p.m., with the event expected to start at 2 p.m. and run until around 4 p.m.
Both events are open to the public. To sign up go to bit.ly/2queRdf.
Yang will open an office in Sioux City at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Yang polled at 3% in the most recent Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll of Iowa voters conducted by pollster Anne Selzer and Selzer and Co.
He’ll be among the 10 participants in the Nov. 27 Democratic presidential debate in Georgia.
