20181010_new_trump017

Iowa Rep. Steve King listens to President Donald Trump as he speaks Tuesday in Council Bluffs.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Editor's Note: The following stories first published in the Daily Nonpareil's four-part 2019 Year in Review series, which ran Dec. 17 through Dec. 20. For more, Part 1Part 2Part 3 and Part 4.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.