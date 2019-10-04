An 18-year-old Council Bluffs native, Garion Steward, was killed in a vehicle crash Monday evening.
Deputies from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 17205 Lime Kiln Road at 7:25 p.m. when a caller reported that a vehicle was found sideways in a ditch and someone was trapped inside, according to a police report.
The Crescent Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and found Steward in the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.
Investigating officers indicated the fatal crash occurred after Steward took a turn too fast and apparently lost control of the vehicle.
Two passengers in the vehicle refused medical treatment and confirmed no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, the report stated.
An obituary from Maher Funeral Home stated Steward graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School this year and had recently returned to Council Bluffs after working construction in Colorado.
He enjoyed soccer, playing music, camping and being involved with extended family, the obituary said.
A visitation service will be held Oct. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Maher Funeral Home, 121 South 7th St., in Council Bluffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.