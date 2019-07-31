Council Bluffs Police said a 15-year-old girl has recanted her claim that a man attempted to abduct her earlier this week near the Mall of the Bluffs.
Investigators spoke with the girl regarding the abduction attempt she reported on Monday morning, according to a release. The girl recanted her version of events and admitted to fabricating the incident, police said.
"We will not be charging the girl with making a false police report," the release stated.
Council Bluffs Police still want to urge runners and bicyclists to use caution when exercising in public areas.
