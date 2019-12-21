A 4-year-old remains in critical condition following a Wednesday rollover crash in Council Bluffs.
The wreck occurred around 1:33 p.m. on Interstate 29 near the Avenue G exit, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Sgt. Ron Albers said Conrado Munoz, 30, of Omaha was driving a black Chevy Trailblazer southbound when he lost control of the vehicle and overcorrected. The vehicle hit the curb line and “launched into the ditch,” Albers said, noting the vehicle rolled multiple times as it went down the hill.
Munoz and Ruiz Maria, 27, are in stable condition at the Nebraska Medical Center. Maria was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.
The couple’s 4-year-old son is in critical condition. Their infant son was treated at the hospital and has been released. Albers said the infant was in a car seat.
The family lives in Omaha.
The police department said it does not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Albers said an investigation continues, including work to determine how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time of the crash.
The sergeant said it hasn’t been determined if the occupants were wearing seat belts.
— Digital Editor Krystal Sidzyik and reporter Courtney Durham contributed to this report.
