The Charles E. Lakin YMCA in Council Bluffs will have reduced group exercise classes and programs, while also postponing youth sports games and practices and canceling swimming lessons and youth enrichment classes.
In a Facebook post, the nonprofit organization said, "These are truly unprecedented times, and here at the YMCA of Greater Omaha we strive to provide you with the best — and safest — health & wellness experience possible. As the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold, we have been diligent in our outreach and communications with other YMCA’s across the country, as well as state, school, health and public officials, to ensure we’re charting the appropriate course of action for our daily operations moving forward. As such, with all of our staff and members in mind, we want to communicate the following operations updates, so you can plan accordingly."
Effective immediately, per the post:
- Branch hours of operation will remain the same, with reduced group exercise fitness classes & programs. Modified group fitness schedules will be available by Tuesday morning.
- All youth sports programs including practices and games will be delayed to at least April 6 start date.
- Swimming lessons and youth enrichment classes (tumbling, dance, etc.) will be canceled beginning Monday. For those children currently enrolled, the YMCA will issue credit for remaining classes. The upcoming spring session will also be canceled.
- School’s Out Fun Club and Parents Night Out is canceled through at least April 6.
- There will be reduced child care hours at branches. New hours will be updated by Tuesday morning.
"As we’re all well aware, situations and decisions are changing hourly, based on facts and incoming updates from school, health and public officials," the YMCA said. "We appreciate your support of these updates, and we will continue to communicate any changes to our operating plans moving forward. "
Stay tuned to metroymca.org and the Charles E. Lakin YMCA Facebook page for updates, or call 712-322-6606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.