The drama at Council Bluffs Precinct 16 came down to the Yang Gang.
The caucus in the Thomas Jefferson High School commons area had four viable candidates after the first round — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Five Yang supporters remained, free agents. Supporters for Buttigieg, Biden, Warren and Sanders took their turns at the table, making their pitch to Yang supporters. Three migrated elsewhere, while two Yang holdouts decided against choosing another candidate.
Caucus night featured Democrats from throughout the Council Bluffs area and beyond gathering to declare their support for a variety of candidates. There were plenty of snacks, laughter and policy discussion as Iowans made their voice heard in the presidential nominating process.
Iowans caucused Monday night at 1,678 precinct locations, in addition to 87 satellite caucuses — 60 in Iowa, 24 out of state and three international sites.
At T.J., Sanders placed first with 23 votes in Precinct 16 and 36 in Precinct 5. He earned a total of nine delegates to the Pottawattamie County Democratic Convention on March 21 at T.J. — from there delegates will go to the state convention.
“He’s been consistent,” Ken Saar said of his support for Sanders in Precinct 16. “The average person needs to sit at the table. He’s been consistent on that his whole life.”
This was Saar’s second time caucusing, after pledging support to Sanders in 2016 as well.
“I think America needs to go in a different direction,” he said.
Chad Pribyl was a Yang supporter who switched to Sanders when his initial candidate didn’t reach viability.
“Their policies are similar,” Pribyl said of his choice, noting this was his first time caucusing.
In Precinct 16, Warren was second with 23 supporters (four delegates), with Buttigieg and Biden following with 11 and 10 supporters, respectively. The threshold for viability in the precinct was 10. Both Biden and Buttigieg earned two delegates.
In Precinct 5 in the T.J. auditorium, Biden placed second with 14 supporters (two delegates), followed by Yang at 12 (two delegates) and Buttigieg at 11 (one delegate).
Each precinct chose county delegates, with the total based on precinct turnout. The state had 41 delegates total up for grabs to put toward the party’s nomination — candidates need to earn 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination.
Pam Nelson and Kailey Rablin were among the Yang supporters in Precinct 5.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” Rablin said of caucusing for the first time. “It was interesting, a good way to get information on all the candidates.”
Both said they walked through the doors at T.J. unsure who they’d support, though Nelson said she had been leaning toward Biden. That’s where the opening pitch candidates' supporters give before caucus goers align come in.
“Yang was really well represented,” Nelson said when asked what swayed her away from the former vice president.
Warren and Sanders of Vermont were the bigger winners in Precinct 8 at the Mile-Away Hall on Old Lincoln Highway. Each ended the evening with five of the precinct's 18 delegates.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar Pete Buttigieg tied in a close second with each winning four of the precinct's delegates.
Biden did not meet the 25-voter viability threshold.
Wearing a bright yellow "Firefighters for Biden" T-shirt, Tim Gilman stood out in the crowd as he moved toward the area where those supporting the former vice president gathered.
"I'm not surprised by the relatively poor showing in this precinct," Gilman said when the final delegate counts had been announced. "He just didn't have quite the numbers in this precinct."
"I was shocked that former Vice President Biden wasn't viable," said Jill Shudak, who had earlier been selected as the caucus chairwoman.
One hundred and fifty-three Democrats crowded into the Mile-Away social hall for the caucus. When the second alignment was tallied, Warren and Sanders each had 38 of the voters in their respective camps, Buttigieg had 37, Klobuchar had 34 and 14 voters remained undecided.
At Lewis Central Middle School, a blue ribbon streaked across the auditorium to divide Precincts 19 and 21.
In Precinct 19, Buttigieg won with 28 supporters, good for four delegates. Sanders followed with 16 supporters and three county delegates, while Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar had 12 supporters, earning two delegates.
“I believe he’s the only one that can beat Trump. He has such support in the key states we really need in order to win the White House,” Rhonda Larson said of Biden after caucusing in Precinct 19. “I have to go with who I think can win.”
Buttigieg and Biden tied atop Precinct 21, with a coin flip deciding Biden would earn four delegates, with Buttigieg getting three. Sanders was third and earned three delegates, while Klobuchar earned one delegate. In the rush of a crowded caucus and its aftermath, the precinct captain didn’t provide supporter totals after realignment.
“I love everything he’s about and how consistent he is,” Sanders supporter Elle Johnson said after caucusing in Precinct 21. “I’m just hoping for the best candidate ... to come out on top so we have hope for the future of our country.”
Caucus night wasn’t just for those participating. Observers and media from around the country and world descended on the state. In Council Bluffs, a group of about 35 people from Lincoln, Nebraska, made the trip down Interstate 80 in a motor coach to observe the proceedings at T.J.
The group were members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
“We’re nosy, that’s what it comes down to,” Martha Van Sickle joked before the caucus started. “I’d heard about it for years, heard about it a lot this year. We wanted to see it.”
Asked what she thought afterward, Van Sickle started with, “Curious.”
“I’m still trying to figure some of it out,” she said.
A fellow lifelong learner, Miriam Geller, said, “It was really interesting.”
“When it started out, I had no idea what was happening,” Geller said. “I learned a lot. I’m glad I came, it was worthwhile. I would recommend it to anybody.”
