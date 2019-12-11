WASHINGTON - Federal workers interested in starting a family might consider waiting 10 months.
Under a defense spending bill Congress is poised to approve, more than 2 million Americans who work for the federal government will be guaranteed paid leave for the birth, adoption or foster care of a child for the first time ever, starting Oct. 1, 2020. The House has teed up a vote today, followed by likely Senate passage and a signing by President Trump next week.
The new benefit - though it was whittled down from what House Democrats originally wanted - represents a major step for the United States on an issue where it lags behind every other advanced economy in the world. Paid family leave has recently enjoyed more attention from lawmakers - even some Republicans and the White House - but there's been little real action until now.
Democrats say they pushed to get the provision included in the defense bill by leveraging it against Trump's desire for adding a Space Force as a sixth branch of the military. It would ensure federal employees are paid at 100 percent of their salary while taking the 12 weeks of parental leave they're already guaranteed under the law.
"If this agreement is signed into law, it will be a tremendous victory for the more than 2.1 million employees across the country," House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said at a hearing yesterday on the topic of paid leave.
"Parents finally will be able to have a baby without worrying about their paychecks suddenly coming to a halt," she said.
In a statement Wednesday, the White House press secretary called the paid-leave provision one of the president's "priorities" and said she hopes Congress will send Trump the defense bill to sign.
House Democrats took an initial swing at the issue over the summer, passing more extensive language from Maloney within a July defense spending bill opposed by every Republican. It would have included 12 weeks of paid leave for a federal employee taking off work because of their own medical needs or those of a family member.
But negotiators stripped out medical leave from the current bill, which grants $658 billion to the Defense Department and other defense programs. That was disappointing to women's advocates, who have pushing the issue for years.
"It's really unfortunate the comprehensive leave was cut out," Jessica Mason, a senior policy analyst for the National Partnership for Women and Families, told me yesterday. But she said the provision is nonetheless "an exciting signal on both sides of the aisle there is finally an appetite to tackle the paid-leave crisis in this country."
Republicans, traditionally opposed to guaranteed paid parental leave, have shown a new openness to the idea during the current administration. They've been proposing unconventional ways of providing it, such as modest bipartisan legislation from Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., that would allow families to collect future child tax credits early.
Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other Republicans have introduced bills allowing new parents to collect Social Security benefits early and receive less when they retire. And conservative Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey became the first Republican to co-sponsor a broad family leave bill that many Senate Democrats have championed.
Ivanka Trump is holding a summit at the White House this week to discuss the issue (although she has reportedly not invited the Democratic sponsors of the Senate bill).
Yet there's still GOP opposition to even the pared-down provision in the defense bill. The Washington Post reports: "Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the committee that oversees government affairs, said he opposed the expansion of the federal benefit but does not expect to be able to stop it.
" 'I think it's a done deal,' Johnson said, adding that the provision has key national security measures he thinks should be approved. 'I think it's unfortunate. I think it sets a very dangerous precedent,' he added, referring to the leave benefit."
Romney and Republican Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming and Roy Blunt of Missouri also told Jeff they're prepared to support the defense bill, dubbed the National Defense Authorization Act.
"I don't think it stops the NDAA from passing. I'm certainly supportive of it," said Blunt, a member of Senate Republican leadership.
