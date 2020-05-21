WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Monday called on President Donald Trump to detail the reasons behind his removal of Steve Linick as the State Department’s inspector general, as most Republicans remained silent about the firing.
“Inspectors General help ensure transparency and accountability, both of which are critical for taxpayers to have confidence in their government,” Grassley said in a letter to Trump. “They should be free from partisan political interference, from either the Executive or Legislative branch.”
The letter from Grassley came amid criticism from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who accused the Iowa Republican and other GOP senators of staying quiet out of fear of Trump.
“Where are my Republican colleagues in the Senate?” Schumer said in Senate floor remarks “My friends on the other side, especially the senior senator from Iowa, have long defended and even sought to pass legislation to further empower inspectors general.”
“What are my Republican colleagues are going to do about it?” he added. “Nothing, it seems. Nothing. They are so afraid of President Trump they ... cling, almost, to his ankles.”
The president, meanwhile, told reporters at the White House Monday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had asked him to fire Linick.
“I don’t know the gentleman,” Trump said of Linick. “I was happy to do it. Mike requested that I do it.”
Trump abruptly terminated Linick late Friday night and replaced him with Stephen Akard, a trusted ally of Vice President Mike Pence and the diplomat who directs the Office of Foreign Missions.
The reason for Linick’s removal remains unclear. A congressional official familiar with the matter told The Washington Post Sunday that Linick had been investigating allegations that a staffer for Pompeo was performing domestic errands and chores such as handling dry cleaning, walking the family dog and making restaurant reservations.
But House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., said in a statement Monday that “there may be another reason for IG Linick’s firing,” The Post’s Greg Sargent reported.
“His office was investigating — at my request — Trump’s phony emergency declaration so he could send Saudi Arabia weapons,” Engel said. “We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Linick pushed out.”
Democrats have launched an investigation into Linick’s ouster, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sent a letter to Trump Monday asking for more information on the grounds for Linick’s removal.
“It is alarming to see news reports that your action may have been in response to Inspector General Linick nearing completion of an investigation into the approval of billions of dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia,” she said in the letter.
Grassley, a longtime champion of the independence of inspectors general, initially issued a tepid response to Linick’s firing, saying in a statement Saturday that Trump should further justify his decision beyond citing “a general lack of confidence.”
In his letter to Trump Monday, Grassley went further, arguing that Trump’s claim that he lost confidence in Linick “is not sufficient” to fulfill the requirements of the 2008 Inspector General Reform Act.
Grassley also noted that he and other senators “still have received no official response” to their concerns about the president’s recent firing of the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson.
He called on Trump to provide a “detailed reasoning” for Linick’s removal by June 1 and a written response to his and other senators’ concerns about Atkinson “as soon as possible.”
“I want to work with you to ensure that the enemy here is wasteful government spending, not the government watchdogs charged with protecting the taxpayer,” Grassley said.
Asked later Monday by reporters at the Capitol whether any other Republicans were supporting the letter, Grassley declined to say.
“I wanted to get it out so fast that I’m not asking anybody to support it,” he said.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, also mildly critiqued Trump for not giving a full explanation of his reasons for removing Linick.
“As the co-author of the 2008 law, it’s very clear that the president has to provide a justification 30 days prior to the removal of an inspector general,” Collins told reporters at the Capitol. “It is not a sufficient justification to say that he simply lost confidence.”
