WASHINGTON — House Democrats’ new impeachment inquiry threatens to overtake Capitol Hill and chill legislating on other fronts, deepening partisan divisions and mistrust between lawmakers and administration officials who’ve already struggled to secure deals on spending and trade.
President Donald Trump’s top agenda item, a rewrite of the 1994 trade deal between Mexico, Canada, and the U.S., could be the first victim.
The formal impeachment inquiry, announced Tuesday, will test whether congressional Democrats and the White House can attempt to continue governing on other matters. Numerous Republicans have said the impeachment inquiry changes everything.
Democrats are trying to forge ahead, multi-tasking on trade and budget talks while also preparing for impeachment.
The immediate impact of this new dynamic will be felt on spending and trade decisions.
The White House and lawmakers must agree to a new spending deal by Nov. 21, and prospects for an easy resolution were already dim because of a fight over border wall funding. And the White House wanted Congress to pass a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada by the end of this autumn, a timeline that could now be impossible to meet.
The awkward balance was on display Wednesday morning, where House Democrats to discuss their concerns over the revised North American Free Trade Agreement. They are trying to negotiate changes with the White House, but the meeting came less than 24 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said an impeachment inquiry into Trump would proceed.
White House officials have spent months trying to assuage the concerns of House Democrats’ and labor unions in order to ratify the new trade deal, but a number of key elements remain unresolved. Democrats remain unconvinced that new labor rules will be adequately enforced, for example, and they have sought assurances from Trump.
The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, issued a stark warning that the new trade deal, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, was now at risk because of impeachment politics.
“If Democrats use impeachment proceedings as a basis to not act on policy that will directly benefit Americans like the USMCA or lowering prescription drug prices, that would prove they’re more interested in politics and opposing the president at all costs than serving the American people,” Grassley said in a statement after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump Tuesday evening.
Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa invoked the Senate Intelligence Committee and said it is doing its job in a bipartisan manner that she supports.
“Shame on the House Democrats if they use impeachment as an excuse to play politics instead of focusing on issues that affect the livelihoods of Iowans across our state,” Ernst said.
The White House also issued a dire admonition following Pelosi’s announcement, flatly stating that all chances for legislative wins were off the table.
“House Democrats have destroyed any chances of legislative progress for the people of this country by continuing to focus all their energy on partisan political attacks,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “Their attacks on the President and his agenda are not only partisan and pathetic, they are in dereliction of their Constitutional duty.”
In a research note, the financial firm Raymond James & Associates offered a similarly stark assessment.
“Legislating is dead. The idea of bipartisan action on drug pricing, infrastructure, and potentially the passage of the USMCA (the new NAFTA) are dead until after the 2020 election,” the firm wrote.
But that view isn’t unanimous.
“There could be a lane for USMCA approval to show that Congress can get things done while the investigations continue,” said Dan Ujczo, a trade attorney with Dickinson Wright. And there could be precedent for this.
Congress has juggled trade and impeachment questions in the past. In 1973, House lawmakers passed what became the Trade Act of 1974 even as their impeachment inquiry of President Richard Nixon was getting underway, said Rufus Yerxa, president of the National Foreign Trade Council.
The White House on Wednesday tried to send signals that Trump would be able to proceed on parts of his agenda without any cooperation from Congress. Trump said, without offering any evidence, that a trade deal with China could happen much sooner than he had let on just last week.
“They want to make a deal very badly,” Trump told reporters. “It could happen. It could happen sooner than you think.”
White House officials are planning to negotiate with Chinese officials next week.
This was a stark difference from his tone last week. Standing alongside the visiting Australian prime minister, the president had insisted that he would not settle for the “partial deal” some analysts say is all that can be achieved this year.
“I’m looking for a complete deal,” Trump said at the time.
Similarly, Trump on Wednesday announced plans to broker a final trade agreement with Japan at a later date. White House officials had hoped to be able to announce the final details on the trade package on Wednesday, but they were not able to resolve all of their differences.
Trump has had an even harder time ironing out differences with lawmakers.
Prospects for action on issues like drug prices, infrastructure or guns were already slim at best on Capitol Hill as campaigning intensified ahead of the 2020 election. With impeachment in the headlines, those issues appear dead for good.
— The BH News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.