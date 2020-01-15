Impeachment may delay trade deal
The House is expected to send articles of impeachment to the Senate soon, a move that will likely put off consideration of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that was advanced by the Senate Finance Committee last week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was holding onto the articles as she pressed Senate Republicans to commit to a fair trial.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the committee, criticized Pelosi’s approach in a statement.
“After House Democrats delayed passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement for nearly a year, the speaker’s indecision on impeachment will now keep the trade deal from being ratified for even longer,” Grassley said. “Farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and all American workers will pay the price.”
Coast Guard sexual assaults
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, joined with a fellow veteran, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., in introducing legislation to address sexual assault and harassment in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Their bill would create a committee of experts to recommend changes in policy and practices for the service and its academy.
“The recent reports of sexual misconduct and harassment at the Coast Guard and its academy are alarming and unacceptable,” Ernst said in a statement. “We must do better for the Iowans, and all Americans, who choose to serve and protect our country.”
