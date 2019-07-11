The Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department announced the launch of youth and adult kickball leagues.
Three different leagues are being offered: men’s, co-ed, and youth.
The men’s and co-ed leagues will play games at the Council Bluffs Recreation Complex, with men’s games on Friday evenings and co-ed games on Sundays. Youth leagues will play on Saturdays at either Roberts Park or Sunset Park.
Registration for kickball began July 8 and continues to Aug. 16, and the season begins in September.
“We’re pleased to bring kickball to our lineup of recreation activities. Kickball presents an opportunity for kids and adults to participate in a team sport that doesn’t require a great deal of athletic training,” said Vincent Martorello, director of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation.
“Anyone can play kickball. The rules are simple, home runs are easy, it’s nearly impossible to strike out, and it’s a fun way to get some exercise and social interaction.”
Kickball is a game combining elements of soccer and baseball wherein a pitcher tosses an inflated rubber ball to a person on home plate who kicks it and proceeds to run the bases.
For more information, rules, or to sign up for a league, visit cbparksandrec.org.
