Pottawattamie County Conservation will continue its series for children on Aug. 10 at Hitchcock Nature Center.
A Knee High Naturalists program for children ages 2-5 and an adult will be held at 2:30 p.m., followed by a Nature Club meeting for children 6 and older at 4 p.m. Each program will last one hour, and a free speaker series will be offered for adults and children 14 or older during the Nature Club meeting.
The younger group is usually led on a hike by a naturalist, then returns and talks about the experience with their adult(s), according to Kate Simmons, community relations coordinator.
Each Nature Club meeting includes a long, guided hike, and participants may note observations in their nature journals, she said. In addition, members each got a plant at the beginning of the series and note changes in their journals.
The speaker for August is Taylor Keen, founder of Sacred Seeds, Simmons said.
“He’s going to be talking about the creation of Sacred Seeds and his personal journey,” she said.
Sacred Seeds grows and spreads the seeds of traditional Indian corn, according to its website. There is a story behind each variety. Keen, who has worked as a business instructor at Creighton University, grows indigenous corn, beans, squash and other crops on plots of land around Omaha.
Admission for either children’s program is $3 per child and includes admission to the park and all program materials. Adults accompanying Knee High Naturalist participants will be admitted free. Both of these programs will be held monthly at Hitchcock Nature Center on the second Saturday of the month until October.
Preregistration is required, as space is limited. Please visit pottcoconservation.com for more information and to register online. For questions not answered online please call 712-545-3283. Registration will not be taken over the phone.
These events are not pet friendly, so participants are asked to leave their dogs at home. Service animals are always welcome. The events are weather permitting and are sponsored by the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation.
