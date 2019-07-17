More than 40 children jumped into Water Day activities to keep cool from the summer heat Monday at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus.
Water Day was a two-hour outdoor water-filled event hosted by the Micah House for children living on campus, as well as participants from the nearby Boys & Girls Club.
Clarrissa Newman, Charles E. Lakin Campus coordinator helped organize the event and said the main preparation this year was shopping.
Nearly $150 was spent on new water toys and equipment with funds from events like Omaha Gives.
“We bought a lot of new stuff this year because we’d gotten more money, but we’ll recycle it every year and keep adding to what we have,” she said.
Some equipment that was added this year included squirt guns, a new slip and slide, hoses for sprinklers and a kiddie pool.
Other activities available for the children included a toddler splash pad, water balloon slingshot, beach balls and more.
“Usually they have to go do this kind of stuff on their own so we thought this was a good opportunity to provide an outdoor activity during the summer.” said Ashley Flater, director of donor relations for the Micah House.
Groups like TD Ameritrade, Google, Right Idea Media & Creative, TS Bank and Mutual of Omaha all volunteered to help during the day working with members of Micah House and Boys & Girls Club.
Each volunteer generally stayed at one of the stations available with different games or activities whether that be holding the slingshot, refilling water, or staying by the kiddie pool.
Participant Evan McCain, 10, called the event a great way to enjoy the summer.
“I think it’s really fun, and great for kids,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.