New law left out of hunting regulations
The printed version of the 2019-20 Iowa Hunting, Trapping and Migratory Game Bird Regulations unintentionally omitted the language from a new state law that allows hunters with a non-ambulatory deer license to hunt during any open season until the license is filled, using the method of take allowed for that season.
The error was discovered too late for the print edition. It has been corrected in the online copy available at iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Hunting-Licenses-Laws.
The Iowa DNR is sending letters noting the law change and oversight to all hunters who have purchased a non-ambulatory deer license in the last five years.
Resident deer hunting licenses and tags go on sale Aug. 15.
Pheasant population survey begins Aug. 1
The extent of impact that a cold and snowy late winter and heavy rains and flooding in April and May had on pheasant nesting success will likely be seen when the Iowa Department of Natural Resources conducts its annual pheasant counts.
The statewide survey takes place Aug. 1-15. The survey is conducted by Iowa DNR staff who drive 218, 30 mile routes on gravel roads at dawn on mornings with heavy dew.
Hen pheasants will move their broods to the edge of the gravel road to dry off before they begin feeding, which makes them easier to count.
What staff see when they drive the routes is anybody’s guess. Winter began mild but ended under heavy snow and bitter cold temps. Spring wasn’t much better – below normal temperature and heavy rain across much of the state. Not exactly a recipe for growing a pheasant and quail population.
The August roadside survey has been conducted over the same routes since 1962. The survey also collects data on partridge, cottontails and jackrabbits. Results will be posted online at iowadnr.gov/pheasantsurvey by Sept. 10. Pheasant season begins Oct. 26.
