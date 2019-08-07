A new, nonresident user fee will take effect Aug. 15 at Lake Manawa and Waubonsie state parks.
The daily nonresident vehicle permit is $5. Nonresidents can go to one of the five self-registration kiosks at Lake Manawa or three self-registration kiosks at Waubonsie to register and pay for the daily permit. The daily permit is valid for the entire day in which it is purchased.
The daily permit is not required for nonresidents who are registered campers, cabin renters, or who have rented a day-use lodge or shelter. The daily fee is also not required for nonresidents who go to the beach and pay the beach admission at Lake Manawa.
Nonresidents may also purchase an annual vehicle permit for $40. The annual permits are available for purchase only through the park office during posted hours. The DNR is working to have the annual permit available for purchase through the online park reservation system in mid-September.
For more information about the nonresident user fee, visit iowadnr.gov/parks or call Lake Manawa State Park at 712-366-0220 or Waubonsie State Park at 712-382-2786.
