At 5 years old, Council Bluffs native Drew Buneta is one of 4% to 5% of all competitors to take part in the national amateur motocross championships this week at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
His grandfather suggested Buneta ride a dirt bike, and he rode that motorized bike with no training wheels by age 3.
He’s loved riding ever since, and is competing in the nationals for the first time this year.
To get to the championships, Drew won first place at area qualifiers and fifth place overall in regional competition.
“To watch your 5-year-old take off, hit a jump and fly through the air is pretty cool, because not everybody could do it,” Buneta’s mother, Ashley Buneta said.
The family had moved from Gretna, Nebraska, to Council Bluffs about a year ago to build a personal motocross practice track for the young rider on an acreage.
“Once we’d gotten him on a dirt bike, it was game over,” Ashley said.
Dirt bike riding is one of his favorite things, and he has proven he has skill in the sport as well, she said.
Drew had won multiple motocross competitions locally in his age division. He competed in multiple Texas locations, where he fared well against competitors who lived in Texas and other warmer areas where they could practice year round.
As a family, Ashley, Drew, and Drew’s father, Andy Buneta, flew down to Texas every two weeks from Christmas until March for the competition.
“That’s when we realized that he wasn’t just good locally, and we figured we’d give him a chance at the national events this year,” she said.
Since then, the family has traveled to Michigan, Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas for national competitions.
So far, Drew has sponsorships from 15 companies as a rider.
He was one of 19 Iowans and 1,512 overall individuals to compete this week, according to Kayla Bolton, media manager for MX Sports
Drew will be riding as No. 14 in the 4- to 6-year-old division.
“I just love racing, and I’m excited to be going to Loretta’s,” Drew said.
