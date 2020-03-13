The Council Bluffs Polar Plunge, scheduled for March 21, will not be held because of a suspension of activities by Special Olympics Iowa.
“As communities throughout the state continue to be impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19), Special Olympics Iowa has made the difficult decision to suspend all training and activities through the end of March, effective immediately,” President and CEO John Kliegel said in a press release sent Thursday night. “This decision has been made out of extreme caution for the health and safety of our athletes, which is always our top priority … At this time, there are no reported cases of the virus connected to Special Olympics Iowa, and our goal is to keep it that way.
“For many of our athletes, training is their only outlet to combat the social isolation and health and wellness challenges they face on a daily basis,” Kliegel continued. “More now than ever, we must work together to support our athletes and keep connected as a community.”
Kliegel advised athletes to “exercise at home, stay hydrated, get plenty of sleep and eat healthy.” He also recommended that they join Facebook group Stay Healthy with Special Olympics Iowa to stay active and connected.
“Please continue to be vigilant regarding the coronavirus,” he said. “Follow preventative measures such as keeping your hands clean, avoiding contact with people who are sick and staying home if you don’t feel well.
Scheduling updates and other information will be posted on the Special Olympics Iowa website at soiowa.org.
