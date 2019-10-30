20191024_new_citycouncil_1

From right, Council Bluffs City Council candidates Roger Sandau, Sharon White, Chad Hannan, Nate Watson, Deb Bass and Joe Disalvo participate in a candidate forum hosted by the Downtown Neighborhood Association at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer/

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce will host Policy and Pints tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. at Barley's on the 100 Block in Council Bluffs.

Candidates for Council Bluffs City Council have been invited, with the event hoping to offer an opportunity for residents to meet candidates and local state lawmakers.

The city election will be held Nov. 5. Incumbents Nate Watson, Roger Sandau and Sharon White are joined by challengers Joe Disalvo, Deb Bass and Chad Hannan in a race for three available council seats.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.