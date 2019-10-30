The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce will host Policy and Pints tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. at Barleys on the 100 Block in Council Bluffs.
Candidates for Council Bluffs City Council have been invited, with the event hoping to offer an opportunity for residents to meet candidates and local state lawmakers.
The city election will be held Nov. 5. Incumbents Nate Watson, Roger Sandau and Sharon White are joined by challengers Joe Disalvo, Deb Bass and Chad Hannan in a race for three available council seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.