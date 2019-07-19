FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Former vice president Joe Biden and Buttigieg represent the generational poles of the crowded Democratic presidential primary. Biden is hoping Democratic voters see his decades of experience as the remedy for Trump’s presidency. Buttigieg argues that the moment calls for the energy of a new generation.