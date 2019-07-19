Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will speak at a private event in Council Bluffs Saturday, marking his sixth trip to Iowa since announcing his candidacy.
Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
From 2 to 4 p.m., he will speak at an invitation-only AARP forum at The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road, in Council Bluffs. The event is sponsored by the AARP and the Des Moines Register.
Buttigieg will then host a public meet and greet event in Shenandoah from 5 to 6:45 p.m. at the Cottonwood Pavilion at 1309 Ferguson Road.
For more information, visit peteforamerica.com.
