Council Bluffs, IA (51503)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.