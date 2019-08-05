Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will speak Wednesday at The Grass Wagon, 110 S. 29th St. in Council Bluffs, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
She is expected to speak on her plans, ideas and vision as a candidate for president, according to Jason Noble, Iowa communications director.
Anyone with accessibility needs is encouraged to contact iowa@elizabethwarren.com with the subject line “Accessibility Needs,” to ensure everyone has access to the event.
This will be one of multiple scheduled trips in Iowa starting Wednesday, and ending at the Iowa State Fair Saturday.
Warren has made nine trips to Iowa since January visiting 30 cities and attending 40 events, according to the release.
The last visit Warren made to Council Bluffs was in January.
It is recommended to RSVP in advance as admission is first come first serve, although the event is free and open to the public.
Scheduled events for this trip include:
Wednesday
3:30 to 4 p.m. — Pacific Junction flood recovery visit, location undecided
6:30 p.m. — Town hall at The Grass Wagon, 110 S. 29th St. Council Bluffs
Thursday
10:30 a.m. — Harlan Farm Visit and Kitchen Table Conversation at Rosmann Family Farms, 1222 Ironwood Road, Harlan
2:15 p.m. — Town hall at RVSP 1875, 115 S Wilson Ave. Jefferson
6:15 p.m. — Town hall at Cardiff Center at Fort Frenzy, 3232 First Ave. S. Ford Dodge
Friday
12:15 p.m. — Des Moines River Watershed site visit with John Norris at Frank A. Gotch State Park 2568 Gotch Park Road, Humboldt
5 p.m. — 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom and Museum, 460 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake
Saturday
3:45 p.m. — Speaking at Iowa State Fair Des Moines Register Political Soapbox, 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines
To register for the Council Bluffs event, go to events.elizabethwarren.com/event/108750/.
