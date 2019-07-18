FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles. It was an odd couple: Records show that Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven had an unusually strong interest in the late Tupac Shakur during his two-year tenure, which abruptly ended last June 2019. He had weekly “Tupac Fridays” to play his music in the office, he traded Tupac lyrics with employees and he marked his own 65th birthday with Tupac-themed cookies, including ones decorated with the words “Thug life.”