Pottawattamie County Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday morning to begin the process of selling a .16-acre parcel of county-owned land near Dodge Riverside Drive and the former Frito Lay plant for interstate expansion.
Supervisors set a public hearing on the proposed sale for Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. in the Supervisors meeting room inside the Pottawattamie County Courthouse, 227 S. Sixth St.
If the sale is approved by the board following the public hearing, the Iowa Department of Transportation will pay the county $14,000 — $2 per square foot — for the property.
Wes Mayberry with the Iowa Department of Transportation said the property was needed for the realignment of Dodge Riverside Drive as part of the interstate reconstruction project in Council Bluffs.
