The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors has approved a $1.6 million contract for work on Railroad Highway to prepare for a resurfacing project in 2020.
The board voted 4-0 to approve a contract with Minturn Inc. to prepare bridge approaches and intersection approaches to be ready for the 2020 resurfacing project.
With a total cost of $1,674,201.88, the project will begin at the north Council Bluffs city limits and continue north to Interstate 680, a distance of 18.4 miles.
Board member Marilyn Jo Drake was not present for the meeting.
