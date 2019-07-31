Officials in Harrison County, Iowa, said they had recovered the body of a local farmer after the tractor he was driving plunged into the Missouri River.
At 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, the Harrison County 911 dispatch center received a call about a tractor in the water near river mile marker 663, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said. Multiple agencies responded to the scene just west of 192nd Street and Cody Avenue, including the fire department from Mondamin, Iowa.
The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, had been working on the riverbank when his tractor drove off the edge. The tractor landed on top of the man in the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.