Carson is under a water boil precaution due to a water and sewage main break Tuesday.
It’s recommended that anyone in Carson boil water for the next 48 hours, according to Pottawattamie County Emergency Management.
This only pertains to those within city limits as a precaution as the water is being tested and the problem is resolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.