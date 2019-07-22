Four people were injured early Saturday when the SUV they were riding in veered off westbound Interstate 80 and rolled near Neola in Pottawattamie County, the Iowa State Patrol said.
Two people were apparently thrown from the vehicle, a 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander, during the accident, reported at 4:47 a.m.
A 21-year-old woman from Sanford, Florida — Alexis Koch — was flown by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to a State Patrol crash report.
Three others, all of Lamoni, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs: Richard Washington, 21; Larry Reid, 27; and Steven Fernandez, 25, according to the report.
The SUV went off the right side of the road and rolled down an embankment into a wooded area, according to the State Patrol. The two front-seat passengers were believed to have been thrown from the vehicle, while the two passengers in the back were able to get out on their own before the vehicle caught fire, the patrol said.
The Outlander was considered a total loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.