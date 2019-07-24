Mills County Emergency Management officials have announced that flood-affected Mills County homeowners interested in a buyout through the HMGP Project are required to complete a “Statement of Voluntary Transaction.”
These forms are available at the Mills County Auditor’s office for rural residents and at the Glenwood City Office for Pacific Junction residents. The forms must be completed in the office and co-signed by the governmental authority.
Completion of this paperwork is the next step in the application process for residents to be eligible for property buyouts. Once these are completed, the application can move forward to the next phase.
