Nebraska drivers have plenty of options for personalizing their license plates.
But one driver this week took it too far.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper pulled over a driver who had painted the registration sticker onto the vehicle’s license plates.
Trooper Adam Strode spotted the faux sticker Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Lincoln, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.
“I’ve talked to a few of our troopers who said this was the first time they’ve seen anything like this,” Thomas said.
So here's a new one; this person put some time & effort into trying to duck out of registering their vehicle. Notice the date stickers? They're painted on. As Troopers, during #Training, attention to detail is drilled into us. Great catch Trp. Strode #242. pic.twitter.com/WgNFWHj9XR— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) July 29, 2019
The driver was ticketed on suspicion of not having valid registration and unlawful display of license plates or renewal tabs, Thomas said.
It’s unclear how far the trooper was from the vehicle when he noticed the sticker. Troopers are trained to pay close attention to detail while on patrol.
“It’s ingrained from day one of the training academy,” Thomas said.
The paint job apparently lasted the driver three months. It indicated that registration should have been renewed in May.
In lieu of the word “Nebraska” running down the left side of the sticker, the driver left small white dots. The red rectangles were askew, and white lines were a little wiggly. One Twitter user replied to a state trooper’s tweet about the plates asking if the budding artist could have used a ruler.
