The Pottawattamie County Fair rolls into Avoca this week for its 123rd year, bringing a variety of 4-H, FFA, food and other activities.
Two new events this year are the food truck night and a cornhole tournament.
“We were looking for new things we thought the public would like,” said Steve Meek, fair board president.
These events were decided on by the board to get more people participating at the fair, he said.
This year will also feature recent updates to the fairground.
Two buildings at the fairground are getting new roofing and electrical, according to Meek.
He said the concession stand will be under construction, but should be ready by fair time next year.
The campgrounds have been expanded and will have a new bathroom and shower by the time of the fair.
Meek attributed this growth to more people participating in events this year and caring about the fair, although the exact number of additional fair goers was not known.
“Come on down everybody’s welcome,” he said.
Grandstand events are free for children under the age of 5, otherwise, they cost $7 to attend.
Most events are free and open to the public.
Scheduled events include:
Wednesday
• 8 a.m. to noon — 4-H exhibit bake sale
• 9 a.m. — 4-H working exhibits
Thursday
• 8 a.m. — 4-H exhibit building opens
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Open class registration
• 9 a.m. — Table setting
• 12:30 p.m. — 4-H presentations
• 3:30 p.m. — 4-H/FFA livestock judging contest
• 5 p.m. and later — Open class judging
• 5 to 9 p.m. — Food Truck Night
• 6 p.m. — Family night
Prince and Princess contest
Jr. Queen contest
Queen contest
4-H share the fun
Pedal tractor pull
Carnival games
Friday
• 7:30 a.m. — Swine show
• 8 a.m. — 4-H exhibit building opening
• 12:30 p.m. — Sheep/Goat show
• 7 p.m. — ATV/Snowmobile races
Saturday
• 8 a.m. — 4-H exhibit building opens/vendor fair
• 9 a.m. — Beef show
• 2 p.m. — Cornhole check- in, beer garden
• 2:30 p.m. — Cornhole begins
• 2 to 4 p.m. — Youth day at the fair
• 5 to 7 p.m. — Farm Bureau annual member picnic
• 6 p.m. — Mud Races
Sunday
• 8 a.m. — 4-H exhibit building opens
• 9 a.m. — Poultry show followed by rabbit show
• 9 a.m. — Cat show followed by small pet show
• 11 a.m. — Dog show
• 12:30 p.m. — 4-H alumni potluck picnic, pie baking contest
• 2 p.m. — Tractor pull
• 5 p.m. — Exhibits released
Monday
• 9 a.m. — Livestock premium auction
