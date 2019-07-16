CLARINDA — The Iowa Hawkeye Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club will visit Clarinda on Sunday, July 21.
They will hold their monthly business meeting and lunch at J’s Pizza & Steak House then visit the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum.
The Studebakers will be parked at about 11 a.m. in the nearby Page County State Bank parking lot during their visit. The public is welcome to view the vehicles.
The Iowa Hawkeye Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club boasts about 100 families from Iowa and surrounding states who collect, repair, restore and enjoy these historic vehicles. Active since 1972, this chapter is charted under the Studebaker Drivers Club which has more than 5,000 members with chapters in all 50 states and nine countries around the world.
Anyone with interest in Studebaker vehicles or the history of Studebakers can join.
More information can be found on studebakerdriversclub.com.
