The 96th Sidney Iowa’s Championship Rodeo five-day competition rides in Tuesday at 103 Park St., Sidney, expecting 12-to-15,000 people.
Various divisions will be offered in the competition including: bareback bronc riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie down, mutton busting and WPRA barrel racing.
Children ages 5 to 7 weighing under 55 pounds can sign up for mutton busting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each performance night at the ticket office to be randomly chosen.
Autograph sessions will also be held every night from rodeo clowns, contestants and Queens at the southwest corner of the grandstands.
Scheduled events include:
Wednesday
8 p.m. — Rodeo performance
(In uniform Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H and FFA members have free admission)
Thursday
8 p.m. — Rodeo performance
Following the rodeo — Brooke Turner and Rock’n D Boys concert
Friday
8 p.m. — Rodeo performance
Following the Rodeo — Emmett Bower Band concert
(Everyone is requested to wear pink and purple to support Relay for Life)
Saturday
8 a.m. — Family fun and entertainment in Sidney Square
4 p.m. — Rodeo parade in Sidney Square
8 p.m. — Rodeo performance
Following the rodeo — Emmett Bower Band concert
For more information, go to sidneyiowarodeo.com/.
