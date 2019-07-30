Railroad aficionados will get a second chance this week to see the world's biggest steam railroad engine.
Union Pacific's iconic Big Boy No. 4014 is returning through Iowa and Nebraska this week and next on its way back home to Wyoming.
The engine will arrive in Omaha on Friday and leave Saturday.
The locomotive traveled east through Nebraska and Iowa earlier this month as part of Union Pacific's 150th anniversary.
It will be on display in Des Moines on Thursday and make stops in western Iowa, including Carroll and Woodbine, on Friday, arriving at the Durham Museum at 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha at 6:45 p.m.
Big Boy will be on display in Omaha from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Union Pacific's Home Plate at 12th and Cuming Streets.
It then begins a multiday trek across Nebraska, with a stop Sunday in Fremont. Other stops next week include: Columbus, Central City, Kearney, Cozad, North Platte, Ogallala, Chappell and Sidney, Nebraska. It is scheduled to arrive home in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Aug. 8.
The schedule is subject to change. For more information, visit upsteam.com
