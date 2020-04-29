New Visions Homeless Services accepted $2,500 Monday as part of a $500,000 MidAmerican Energy fund that provides COVID-19 relief across Iowa to over 30 nonprofits.
The funds were donated through the MidAmerican Energy CARES (community enhancement, arts and culture, environmental respect, education/STEM and safety) effort, a program that routinely assists nonprofits year-round.
“The pandemic has put strains on our customers, businesses and nonprofits everywhere,” said Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican Energy vice president of economic connections and integration. “We live in the communities we serve and are proud to not only provide the reliable electronic and gas service that people need now more than ever, but to support the organizations that are on the frontline meeting other essential needs, such as food security and emotional well-being.”
Natosha Skiles, customer, field and office specialist at MidAmerican Energy Company, said the company had worked with New Visions Homeless Services before and had added them a list of nonprofits they recommended for the grant.
The food program was one reason they had recommended supporting New Visions, Skiles said.
Bob Sheehan, CEO of New Visions, said the $2,500 will help with COVID-19-related needs like food, lodging and other daily necessities. He confirmed the funds would go toward COVID-19 relief as their yearly funds did not cover their pandemic assistance.
“All of the funds we get that are above our budget, which these funds are, are 100% helping us during this time of COVID-19,” said Sheehan.
No cases or symptoms of COVID-19 have been identified at New Visions, Sheehan said. He thanked the utility companies, local foundations supporting them and the community for their support.
“It’s been the support of the community that’s allowed us to do many things to keep all of us safe here,” Sheehan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.