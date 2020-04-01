Public health officials have announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Council Bluffs.
A young woman between the ages of 0 and 17 and a woman between the ages of 41 and 60, both of Council Bluffs, have tested positive, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Planning Director Matt Wyant said the young woman had contact with an existing case in the metro area and did not have underlying health conditions. She is in self-isolation at home after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha on Monday.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting a contact tracing investigation for the case and is in communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health. The young woman was at Westlake Ace Hardware, 721 West Broadway in Council Bluffs, on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Planning Director Matt Wyant said the patient is an employee at the hardware store.
Westlake Ace Hardware had already installed sneeze guards at the check-outs to mitigate COVID-19 exposure. The health department said the business promptly notified employees of the positive case.
Wyant said the young woman had been a person the county was following before her positive test. County Public Health Administrator Maria Sieck has explained that cases that are listed as “following” are patients not under public health monitoring orders, but the department is contact with them, offering advice as they self-monitor symptoms.
Wyant said the young woman should not have been working, adding the caveat that he does not know the her financial situation.
Public Health asks shoppers who visited Westlake Ace Hardware on March 28 or March 29 to self-monitor and report any symptoms or changes in health to the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 hotline, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
Public Health expressed appreciation to Westlake Hardware management for taking proactive mitigation steps. The store is temporarily closed “for the protection of our store team and customers,” according to a sign posted at the facility.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is considering this case very low-risk to the public. Wyant said health officials consider “close contact” a period of 10 minutes, meaning customers likely wouldn’t have that kind of contact.
“That’s why it’s low risk to the general public,” Wyant said.
According to Wyant and Pottawattamie County Public Health: The woman age 41 to 60 had recently traveled to Mexico. Upon her return she self-quarantined based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The woman then began exhibiting symptoms on March 23 and was tested on March 25 at a private lab. The woman is in self-isolation at home.
Social media rumors had speculated the woman worked at an area department store and had worked since her return from Mexico. Asked about it, Wyant said that’s “not correct.”
Pottawattamie County’s first two presumptive positive — the “presumptive” notes it hasn’t been confirmed by the CDC, but is treated as a positive — COVID-19 cases have completed their monitoring period with Public Health. The county’s third case, a woman between the ages of 61 and 80, is currently self-isolating at home.
Wyant said there have been 88 tests submitted in the county, including the four positives, along with 56 negatives. The county is awaiting results on 28 tests.
There are 34 people the county is following. Most are people who have had contact with a positive patient, either in Pottawattamie County, other counties in Iowa, in Nebraska or elsewhere.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional COVD-19-related death on Tuesday afternoon, a middle-aged adult age 41 to 60 in Muscatine County, bringing the state total to seven.
The department reported 73 new positive cases, raising the state total to 497. There are currently 61 Iowans hospitalized from the disease, Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a livestreamed press conference on Tuesday. And 85 people have recovered from COVID-19.
There have been a total of 6,888 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Pottawattamie County Conservation closes playgrounds at county parks
Pottawattamie County Conservation has closed playground facilities at county parks.
The conservation department said after working with Pottawattamie County Public Health, the decision to close playgrounds was made. Trails and campgrounds at Botna Bend Park in Hancock, Arrowhead Park in Neola and Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek remain open for public use.
“Be prepared for limited or no access to restrooms when visiting your county parks,” department officials said in a release. “We remind our park users to please follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines by maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between you and others, limit your groups to 10 or fewer individuals, use hand sanitizer and clean your hands often, pack out your trash and all pet waste, cover coughs and sneezes and avoid touching your face.”
Anyone exhibiting symptoms should stay home.
Playgrounds will be closed through mid-April, with the department announcing additional closures or closure extensions as information becomes available.
Go to pottcoconservation.com or go to individual parks’ Facebook pages for more information.
Hospitals in CHI Health, Methodist systems institute no-visitor policy ... with exceptions
Most of the Council Bluffs-Omaha area’s hospitals and many clinics in town no longer will allow visitors, effective Wednesday.
Some exceptions are in place, however.
CHI Health and Methodist Health System announced Tuesday that the two health systems are implementing the policies at their hospitals and clinics.
The decision marks how quickly things are changing as the coronavirus pandemic continues. It was only Friday that CHI Health began limiting visitors to one person, a move that Methodist made Saturday.
The hospital systems said managing even those limited visits was difficult.
Kathy Bressler, chief operating officer of CHI Health, said the hospitals recognize the importance of visitors to a patient’s well-being, but the risk of infection to staff and patients is too great.
Steve Goeser, president and CEO of Methodist Health System, echoed those thoughts.
“In these extreme times, extreme measures need to be taken,” he said. “By restricting visitors to our campuses, it really does help ensure the safety of our patients, our staff and, more importantly, our community.”
Exceptions to the policy:
• Labor/delivery — one labor partner.
• Neonatal intensive care unit and postpartum infant — two parents/guardians.
• Infant or child patient — one parent/guardian.
• Dependent adult needing assistance from a support person — as determined by care team.
• End-of-life care — number to be determined by the care team.
If patients and families are able, they can remain connected via Skype, FaceTime or phone calls.
Methodist hospitals accepting donations from the public
Methodist hospitals currently have a critical need for the following new and unopened items: N95 respirator masks, face masks and shields, goggles, impervious isolation gowns and hand sanitizer (Ethyl alcohol 60%).
In Council Bluffs, those with critical equipment to donate should call 712-890-5365.
In Omaha, for those with any of the above items the drop off location is just inside the main entrance at Methodist Health System’s corporate office located at 825 S. 169th St. Drop off hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Those who have additional inquiries, call 402-354-4533.
In Fremont, Nebraska, those with equipment to donate should call 402-727-3566.
Methodist Fremont Health is also accepting cards, new and unopened snacks and crossword and dot-to-dot books for the residents at Dunklau Gardens.
Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women’s Hospital are no longer accepting hand-sewn products at this time.
Casinos remain closed; Prairie Flower announces extension
Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake announced it will continue its voluntary, temporary closure amid COVID-19 concerns through at least April 7, in line with guidelines for casinos under state authority.
The closure continues even though there are no known cases of COVID-19 among Prairie Flower Casino guests, staff or vendors, the casino, operated by the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, said in a release.
Despite the current listed date of April 7, Ponca Tribe of Nebraska leaders said they have authorized an automatic extension of the voluntary closure until public health concerns surrounding COVID-19 are abated. Once determined, a public announcement of a reopening date will be made, the release said.
The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, a sovereign nation, oversees the operation of the Prairie Flower Casino. The Prairie Flower Casino is not under the jurisdiction of the State of Iowa or the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
During the temporary closure, the entire Prairie Flower Casino and Prairie Pit restaurant were deep cleaned and sanitized, the release said. The cleaning and sanitation included the casino floor, gaming machines, restrooms, dining area and non-public areas like administrative and security offices and air ducts.
Bluffs Schools cancel Kindergarten Roundup
The Council Bluffs Community School District has postponed Kindergarten Roundup from April 16 to May 14 for the Class of 2033.
This annual event allows parents of soon-to-be kindergartners to visit the school and register for next school year. First-time kindergarten parents are typically invited to attend a session to gain insight into what their children will learn in their first year of school and to learn more about the school district and the opportunities available for their children.
Parents are invited to visit the district’s website to view a presentation and to complete a survey so the school district can begin to reach out to them as new district parents.
The preschool screenings set for this week and next week have also been postponed until a later date.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
And the Hope 4 Iowa crisis hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Nonpareil writer Jon Leu and Lee BHM News Service writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.
