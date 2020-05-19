The annual Railroad Days event has been canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
In a joint press release issued this morning, officials from the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, RailsWest Railroad Museum, Historic General Dodge House, Lauritzen Gardens and The Durham Museum, said they made the "difficult decision to cancel the event for the safety of the community."
“It is with deep regret that we have to cancel this popular event that brings the community together to celebrate our region’s rich railroad heritage. Given the size and reach of the event, we felt it was the responsible decision to make in order to keep everyone safe,” Christi Janssen, executive director of The Durham Museum, said in the release.
The next Railroad Days is set for July 10-11, 2021.
Additional information about Railroad Days can be found at omaharailroaddays.com.
