Another Pottawattamie County resident has died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The patient was among 12 new Iowa deaths reported by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office today. The resident was an adult man from Council Bluffs between the ages of 18 and 40. Pottawattamie County Planning Director Matt Wyant said the man had no pre-existing health conditions and appears to have contracted the virus through community spread. He was tested on April 24 and passed away Tuesday.
“We are saddened by the news of another local COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County,” Wyant said. “Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family and loved ones.”
Pottawattamie County Public Health also reported five new COVID-19 cases. The total of COVID-19 cases in Pottawattamie County is now 36. Seventeen individuals have recovered, 16 are self-isolating at home, one is hospitalized, and there have been two deaths.
The five new cases are residents of Council Bluffs and include three women and two men. These individuals were tested for COVID-19 between April 24 and April 28. Two individuals are in the 41-60 age range, and three are in the 1840 age range. Two of them have pre-existing conditions. One of these individuals had contact with an existing COVID-19 case, and four were the result of community spread. Four of these individuals are self-isolating at home. The fifth person is the man who died.
Pottawattamie County Public Health continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COIVD-19 case. A part of contact tracing is assessing risk to the general public. If there is not a risk to the general public, Public Health will communicate directly with the specific contacts identified in the investigation. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, Public Health will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. And if you are sick, self-isolate at home.
Iowans are encouraged to go to www.testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is a new initiative designed to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Iowans can have better access to testing and help stem the spread of COVID-19 to get us back to normal as quickly as possible.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
Reynolds on Wednesday defended her actions to open restaurants and other businesses in a majority of Iowa counties that have reported few coronavirus cases.
Reynolds was questioned at her daily news conference about why she moved to open business in 77 counties and allow resumption of farmers markets and church services statewide. She took the action even as a group of University of Iowa professors warned that reopening business now could cause a second wave of infections and possibly a “catastrophic loss of life.”
Reynolds said the professors were presenting a model that was a snapshot in time and that improved testing and mitigation efforts have changed the Iowa outcome. The state has successfully prevented hospitals from being overwhelmed, Reynolds said, and has flattened the potential impact of the virus pandemic in Iowa.
She said 90 percent of Iowa cases are confined to 22 counties that still have restrictions.
“That is how were going to have to manage COVID-19 as we move forward’,” she said. “I didn’t just rip the Band-Aid off or flip the light switch. We’re doing it in a reasonable phased-in approach.”
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the other additional 11 deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Black Hawk County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Marshall County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
Today, the IDPH has been notified of 467 additional positive cases for a total of 6,843 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,047 negative tests for a total of 34,494 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.
According to IDPH, 323 are currently hospitalized, and 2,428 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 76 Iowans have already been tested.
The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.
Iowa legislative leaders extend session suspension to May 15
The Iowa Legislative Council voted unanimously Wednesday to continue the suspension of the legislative session until at least May 15.
Meeting by telephone, the 24-member council agreed to reconvene at 10 a.m. May 15 unless it meets and set a different date before then. The council, which makes rules when the legislative body is not in session, has suspended the session since March.
House Speaker Pat Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver faced questions by Democratic senators about the criteria they’re using to evaluate whether it’s safe for lawmakers to come back to the Iowa Capitol and how the public will be able to participate given the continued concerns about the virus.
Whitver said leaders are talking with Reynolds and state health officials to ensure it’s safe to return. Although Iowa coronavirus cases continue to rise and the state hasn’t yet reached a peak, Reynolds has begun to allow some businesses in some counties to reopen.
Democratic leaders have asked that all those entering the Capitol undergo a health screening, use face coverings and hand sanitizer before entering the chamber and that social distancing be enforced.
Whitver and Grassley did not commit to those requests but said safety options were under discussion.
Council Bluffs, Atlantic airports receive COVID-19 relief grants
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $23,306,329 in new grants for airports in Iowa’s Third Congressional District, which includes Council Bluffs and Atlantic.
The grants are designated to provide relief and offset revenue loss as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding for these grants are provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which Congress passed unanimously in March to provide economic relief to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new grants are awarded as follows:
• $30,000 — City of Atlantic
• $30,000 — City of Red Oak
• $30,000 — City of Creston
• $30,000 — City of Greenfield
• $69,000 — Council Bluffs Airport Authority
• $23,117,329 — Des Moines Airport Authority
“These local airports are critical hubs for economic activity in Iowa, and support business and travel across the southwest and central areas of our state,” said Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd District. “As we have limited travel and slowed commerce to help slow the spread of COVID-19, our airports have suffered serious losses — and I’m pleased that we are providing this aid to help keep them afloat and ensure they can adapt to the safer standards of traveling that will be necessary in the coming months of this pandemic.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
