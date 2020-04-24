High school students may not have a prom or other senior activities this year, but that doesn’t mean they’re forgotten.
The owners of 3rd Base Bar & Grill are going out of their way to recognize area high school seniors, putting a spotlight on both the students and their favorite food for a day.
“They don’t get to walk down the aisle or go to prom so we wanted to give them a chance to be recognized for being a senior,” said Hanna Guerdet, co-owner of 3rd Base Bar & Grill.
The restaurant started featuring local seniors online Sunday, during her nephew’s, Jaden Arnold, 18th birthday. Arnold is a senior from Burkburnett High School in Burkburnett Texas. Fried pickles were the special that day since that is Arnold’s favorite food at the restaurant, Guerdet said.
Other seniors featured include Abraham Lincoln High School students Matthew Evans and Katie Harold; Lewis Central student Izzy Wenzl; and Mya Jalynn Motter from Gross Catholic High School in Bellevue, Nebraska.
“The owner is wonderful, super sweet for doing this,” Harold said. “Seeing people in the community that want to make sure we’re known and recognized makes me feel appreciated.”
Senior recognition and the daily special are put on the restaurant’s social media every day around 9 a.m., said Guerdet. She said as long as seniors continue to reach out, she will continue to recognize them as her way of helping make this senior year a special one.
“I just think of when I was a senior in high school and all the fun stuff I got to do and it’s breaking my heart none of these kids get to go through that,” Guerdet said. “I felt this was the best way to honor them in the best way I can.”
To be recognized, seniors of any high school should contact Guerdet via Facebook at facebook.com/3rdbasebarandgrill.
3rd Base Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day at 800 N. Eighth Street, and can be reached at 712-322-6804.
