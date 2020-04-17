When Carter Davis heard from his grandfather that the First Baptist Food Pantry in Council Bluffs was running low on supplies, he contacted the rest of the Hardin Knights 4-H Club members and they took action collecting both money and goods for the pantry.
“We sent out a text and everyone started to pitch in,” Davis said.
The collection lasted for three to four days. Members collected money through electronic transfer, and food items were either dropped off in front of Davis’s house or the 4-H leader’s house.
In total, they collected $390 along with over 100 pounds of food items. The donations were brought to the food pantry Monday, to the surprise of the workers.
“We were doing Pantry Monday when they just showed up,” said Teresa Hildreth, pantry director. “That was amazing.”
She estimated the $390 alone “could feed quite a few families.” The 4-H Club donated goods like spaghetti and macaroni and cheese to the pantry, which Hildreth said they’d been out of for weeks.
“Donations have been down and it’s been hard to get food right now so it was a huge blessing,” Hildreth said.
The director said the drop off helped a little, but the First Baptist Food Pantry could always use donations for those in need. They are especially requesting foods like spaghetti, cans of ravioli, macaroni and cheese as well as bread and other food items.
It was suggested anyone donating should drop off food or cash donations at 540 First Ave. in Council Bluffs during open hours Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. to noon.
Donations can also be made online at bit.ly/3bg7KHx.
