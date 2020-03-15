Out of concern over coronavirus -- COVID-19, some local and area schools have announced they will begin cancelling school:
LOCAL SCHOOLS
Council Bluffs Community School District: Closed Tuesday through March 27.
Heartland Christian School: Closed Tuesday through March 27.
Lewis Central Community School District: Closed Tuesday through March 27.
St. Albert Catholic Schools, Kidz Kare, Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care: Closed Tuesday through March 27.
Iowa Western Community College: Courses will be taught online through the end of the semester.
Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed Monday through March 20.
AREA SCHOOLS
AHSTW Community Schools: Closed Tuesday through March 30.
Atlantic Community Schools: Closed Monday, pending update, according to the school.
Carroll Community Schools: Closed for the next four weeks.
Clarinda Community Schools: Closed for the next four weeks.
Glenwood Community Schools: Closed Tuesday through April 13.
Logan-Magnolia Community Schools: Closed for the next four weeks.
Missouri Valley Community Schools: Closed Tuesday through March 27.
Treynor Community Schools: Closed Tuesday through March 27.
Tri-Center Community Schools: Closed Tuesday through March 27. Daycare also closed.
Riverside Community Schools: Closed Tuesday through March 27.
Underwood Community Schools: Closed Tuesday through March 27.
- This list will be updated as closings are announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.