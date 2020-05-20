Churches are moving into a new era.
While a majority of churches have opted for online services during COVID-19 closures, the question of reopening services has been left to the churches themselves — in accordance with leadership belief systems and keeping congregations and vulnerable populations safe.
New Horizon Presbyterian and St. Peter’s Catholic churches are doing just that — choosing the safety of its congregation over the normality of resuming services.
Paul Masters, pastor of New Horizon, watches the Iowa Department of Public Health’s statistics on the COVID-19 cases in Pottawattamie County and has a plan to reopen services when infections decrease in the county. The new “normal” for reopening New Horizon’s services may include socially distancing traditions.
“Our plan is once infections go down in Pottawattamie County, we will count 14 days and then open up,” Masters said. “We’re used to different worship styles from the beginning ... If anything, we will be more intentional. Let’s make sure people know why we do what we do.”
As a merger church, New Horizon has offered three different services for its congregation among three different styles of worship: a small country-style service at 8 a.m., band-driven service at 9 and a traditional service at 11. Amid closures, the church offers online services and is moving to launch a drive-in service May 31.
“We’re finding that a half hour is what people are comfortable with in an online service. As we go forward and ask ourselves, ‘How we can do this?’ No one is going to want to watch people pass the plate for 7 or 10 minutes,” Masters said.
In an online setting, Masters said his church is still working on the logistics, but also maintaining new skills in the digital sector while the plan is developing.
“We tried to upload a service in high definition, and it took hours,” Masters said. “In the short term, we’re doing this with Iphones and Macs. We learn something more every Sunday and every Sunday we’re moving forward.”
Financially, New Horizon hasn’t taken a hit — they didn’t apply for the payroll protections act because “we didn’t need it,” Masters said.
“To a certain degree, people live up to the stories they tell. When the people came into the promised land, God told them to be strong and courageous. They were walking into a new land. A new era. And they did this by saying, ‘let’s meet the challenges as they come,’” Masters said. “This has always been the story of God’s people.”
During closures, Masters has committed a daily message to his congregation through Facebook that he said might continue once a week after reopening.
“From the very beginning, we realized it’s very easy to get out of the habit of going to church. It’s a 10- to 15-minute way for people to keep clicking on the church,” he said.
In regards to religious liberties and reopening, Masters said it’s always people first.
“Paul in Corinthians says, ‘Look, you need to keep the sensibility and concerns of others in your thought process.’ If you are doing something that puts people in a bad place, don’t do that. Religious liberty isn’t the touchpoint for me. What’s important is making sure people are ok, healthy and growing and meeting the needs of others,” Masters said.
With similar — yet different — views, Father Chuck Kottas at St. Peter’s said the church is following the directive of Bishop William Joensen, who currently serves the Diocese of Des Moines. St. Peter’s is not resuming services until further notice. When services do resume, the church will not offer online services.
“There’s no substitute for being in church and being with your community and worshipping together. Once we go back to full-time worship we aren’t going to record the masses anymore, we want our people back in church and with us,” Kottas said.
In the foreseeable future, Kottas said the church has a plan for resuming services and there’s going to be more social distancing and sanitization done.
Daily masses will be held in lieu of weekend obligations, mass will be shorter than normal and there won’t be songbooks in the pews, Kottas said.
“Communion is a real challenge. We will distribute only in the hands and sanitizer will be strategically placed after receiving communion. When people come to church, they have to wear masks and there will be masks at the door for people,” he said.
In the last 50 years, Kottas said he would have never believed he would see anything like this.
“We are trying all of these precautions and there is no perfect system, but we will be upping our protection for our people once they start coming back. We will be doing the best we can to protect our people, keeping elderly people safe as best we can,” he said.
