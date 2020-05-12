A World War II veteran, two-time cancer survivor and a survivor of The Great Depression, LeMoine Van Houten reached another milestone Saturday when he turned 100.
His family had planned a large party for the occasion, but that had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, family, church members and fellow veterans held a surprise car parade.
The event was put together online as a way to celebrate his long life during the pandemic. Van Houten said he’s received multiple phone calls from those around him, which he also appreciates.
Asked for his secret to long life, Van Houten gave the credit to his choice of breakfast.
“I love Wheaties for breakfast and vitamin D milk,” he said.
Van Houten’s journey began when he was born on Mother’s Day in Battle Creek, about 90 miles north of Council Bluffs. He grew up during The Great Depression, and his family owned a farm.
His son, David Van Houten, spoke of an incident when his father’s family almost lost that farm.
“They couldn’t make the payments, and the banks foreclosed. They started an auction and all the neighbors turned their backs on it,” David Van Houten said.
Since no one would buy the farm at the time, the bank renegotiated their deal; and the family bought their home back.
After graduating high school, LeMoine Van Houten entered Morningside College, having heard they had a good music director for music and voice.
While a student there, he won a music competition in Sioux City. He also worked at an eatery where he met his future wife, Elaine.
Traveling for competitions, Van Houten found he always got car sick. He decided he couldn’t go any further after the Sioux City competition so he returned home and was able to help care for his brother who had polio.
Out of college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army for WWII at age 21.
He served for four years and one day. He served in the 26th Infantry Division under General George S. Patton and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
Van Houten was one of the men who provided artillery support and ammunition to the rest of the men on the line. He said it was a difficult job, especially during the Battle of the Bulge, but they somehow managed to get through.
“The northern part of France was won over from the Germans. While we were getting reorganized with equipment, we were sent to Belgium and wound up in the Battle of the Bulge,” Van Houten said. “At the time it was winter.”
He spoke of Gen. Patton as someone who had the presence of a commander and was on the front line with the rest of the troops.
When Van Houten returned home from Europe after WWII he found work at United Airlines, and remained there for 38 years. He also returned home to his wife, and they had three children, Randy, David and Dan Van Houten.
Together the couple built a house on Gunn Avenue in Council Bluffs, and Van Houten still lives there today.
“My wife and I built this house in 1948. It’s always home,” he said.
In that home Van Houten survived two battles with colon cancer to reach 100. He was diagnosed at 45, and again at 98 years of age. Van Houten said he’s thankful for all of his friends and family that celebrated with him this year, although he did wish his wife could be there to celebrate. She died 18 years prior.
“They don’t make them like him anymore,” David Van Houten said. “They call them the greatest generation for a reason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.