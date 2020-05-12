Abraham Lincoln High School senior Sydney Frush may not have had a traditional prom, but her family and school are ensuring she’ll have some prom memories she’ll never forget.
Last week, a school district member arrived at the Frush’s house to award Sydney a sash and crown, the adornments to mark her selection as prom queen. In a way, the event was a sign of the times as the school employee was wearing a mask, gloves and followed social distancing guidelines, according to Frush’s mother, Tracy Frush.
“When they pulled up and told me I was queen I was really surprised. It was cool they found a new way to do this,” the AL senior said.
Frush’s family is also making this a memorable year by holding a smaller prom in their backyard.
Her older sister, Jordan Frush, came up with the idea after seeing similar ideas on social media videos, photos and the TikTok video app. After prom was canceled at Abraham Lincoln, Jordan Frush ran the idea past her sister, and they decided to go forward with the dance.
“I know how important those bigger memories are to me and the other sisters who graduated. Those are the big things you look forward to that give you that closure for moving on to that next point in life,” Jordan Frush said.
The family began planning, and the event came together. They decided on finger food, individually chosen songs, dressing in fancier clothes and dressing up the back yard a bit for the dance.
Sydney had made it to the national dance competition in Florida with her dance team in February. She had initially planned to start looking for a prom dress after she landed, but by that point multiple places were already closed due to the pandemic.
“I was skeptical because I didn’t want to spend money if I wasn’t going to use (the dress),” she said.
Instead of buying new dresses the girls chose to try on previous year’s prom dresses and decided from those. The guys chose to wear black pants and a nice button down shirt.
Prom clothes chosen, the back yard was dressed up to match with hanging lights, speakers and a patio cleared for dancing. Her father joined the festivities via Skype from Chicago, and some significant others, with their family members, joined the dance as well to create some unique senior prom memories.
The fact it rained put a slight damper on the evening, but it didn’t stop the dance. Family and guests had food and festivities inside while they waited for the weather to subside.
Once everything was moved outside, Sydney said she was surprised by the amount of singing and dancing.
“It was fun getting dressed up with everyone. Then I was able to change and not have to stay in (the dress) all night,” she said.
Asked if she would recommend at-home prom for other seniors, Sydney said, “If other people want to they should. It was really fun being together, and it was something different than what people do at home normally, especially during quarantine.”
