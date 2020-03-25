DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 21 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 145 positive cases. There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The locations and age ranges of the 21 individuals include:
- Allamakee County, one middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Benton County, two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Hancock County, one middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, four adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Polk County, three older adults (61-80 years)
- Poweshiek County, two older adults (61-80 years)
- Scott County, two middle-aged (41-60 years)
- Washington County, two adults (18-40 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
