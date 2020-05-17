New information has come to light on what happened to Raymond Nelson of Logan, a man who has been considered missing since Dec. 3, 1940.
Private investigator Jennifer Huffman — Nelson’s granddaughter — found physical similarities between Nelson and a man named Monty Tyrell in Australia who died in 2004. Huffman considered the 80-year case closed until earlier this week.
On Monday, Huffman received a phone call from a man named Mark Nelson, who had extra time during the quarantine and sought information on his Danish ancestry through ancestry.com.
Mark Nelson found that his grandfather’s name was Roy C. Nelson, but couldn’t find anymore information on him before 1940, as if “he didn’t exist,”
Undeterred, Mark Nelson told Huffman he found his grandfather’s obituary which led him to his great-grandparents, Nels and Millie (Larson) Nelson. He couldn’t find any records of a “Roy” who lived with them, but did find a Raymond.
Looking through U.S. Census records, Huffman said Mark Nelson’s records showed he lived in Iowa, although Roy Nelson claimed he was from Hibbing, Minnesota.
“I thought maybe his name was Raymond, but he didn’t like that name so everyone called him Roy. As far as his birthplace being wrong, maybe he was born there but didn’t live there,” Mark Nelson said.
Mark Nelson discovered Roy Nelson and Raymond Nelson had the same birth date of Sept. 11, 1911. Raymond Nelson was married and had a daughter named Roberta — who would be Mark Nelson’s aunt.
“No one mentioned I had another aunt. What really sealed the deal was I found the World War II draft card for Raymond,” he said.
Roy and Raymond’s draft cards from World War II had the exact same handwriting, but Raymond’s was considered a “draft dodger,” Mark Nelson said.
As he kept digging for more information, Mark Nelson said he wondered if Roberta or the even the rest of the family knew what actually happened to the missing Raymond.
News articles shared that Raymond Nelson was missing — so he found Huffman’s name online and reached out.
“When I was first contacted, my thoughts were complete shock and disbelief that someone contacted me with information on Raymond Nelson after searching for so long. I was thrilled because I knew I’d be able to finally answer this 80-year-old question for my mother,” Huffman said.
Collaborating, the two agreed the signature was the same, and photos showed similarities as well.
This also explained another mystery in the case — Roberta’s daughter Gina Kuehl had a DNA match of a first cousin she or the family hadn’t recognized. It was a match to a family member’s name on Roy Nelson’s obituary, connected to his family in Connecticut.
Huffman believes that Raymond planned to leave ahead of his disappearance since he stopped paying life insurance and other bills. But, the reason why he left, applied for a new social security number and started a new life in Connecticut are still unknown.
“My daughter (Huffman) has been looking for him for years. It’s kind of bittersweet. I feel sorry for that family, but I’m glad we finally know what happened,” said Claudia Duffy, Raymond Nelson’s daughter.
It’s believed that Raymond or “Roy” Nelson had six children, 24 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
— Former Daily Nonpareil reporter Tom McMahon contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.