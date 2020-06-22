Pottawattamie County reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, covering cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
There were 10 new cases reported on Saturday, 29 on Sunday and 11 on Monday, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. The individuals were tested between June 16 and June 19.
The health department is tracking 683 cases.
The new cases include 23 individuals between 18 and 40 years old, 16 who are 41 to 60, seven 61 to 80 and four 17 or younger. Forty-one of the individuals live in Council Bluffs, with two apiece from Crescent and Carter Lake and one apiece from Avoca, Carson, Neola, Treynor, and Underwood.
None of the cases are epidemiologically-linked.
The state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed 620 positive cases on Monday afternoon out of 7,737 tested, for a positive rate of 8%.
The state does not track epi-linked cases. Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms, but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said 413 county residents have recovered from COVID-19, 227 are self-isolating and six are hospitalized, up one from the county's last report on Friday. Based on department contact tracing investigations, 184 cases are the result of community spread.
The 18 to 40 age range remains at the top of total cases, with 301. There have been 215 cases in the 41 to 60 age range, with 100 among adults 61 to 80, 52 among children 17 or younger and 15 among adults 81 or older, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
The disease has effected 345 women and 338 men in the county, the department said.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to "urge residents to continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, and disinfect surfaces regularly. If you are sick, stay home. Even those who are mildly ill spread the virus."
A TestIowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested for COVID-19, you must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com and receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and helps those without transportation and/or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990 for an appointment.
Statewide, new positive coronavirus cases tops 26,000
The number of new positive coronavirus cases has increased significantly recently as the state surpasses 26,000 positive cases and deaths are approaching 700, according to figures updated Monday.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows total positive cases Sunday increased by 441 cases from Saturday’s total at the same time. Nearly 300 new positive cases were reported Saturday and 389 on Friday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that increased testing, especially in areas where outbreaks are expected, could result in increased positive results. She attributed spikes in new cases in some states including Florida and Arizona to increased testing in areas where surges were expected.
Data posted by public health officials Monday indicated 26,048 Iowans have tested positive, an increase of 183 cases in 24 hours. One additional person died, bringing the state total to 686 deaths.
Iowa ranks 12th in the nation in the number of cases per 100,000 people with 807.8 cases per 100,000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nebraska ranks 11th with 917.8 cases per 100,000.
Some counties in Iowa, however, have extremely high rates. Buena Vista county has 8,359 cases per 100,000, the CDC reported. Crawford and Louisa counties exceed 3,000 cases per 100,000.
Pottawattamie County has 660 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC. Mills County has 199 per 100,000 and Harrison County has 299 per 100,000.
Also Monday, the University of Iowa Athletic Department reported it had conducted 40 coronavirus tests during the week ending Sunday on student-athletes, coaches and staff. Of those, nine tested positive, bringing the athletic department's total to 12 positive tests. There have been 374 negative tests.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
Mills County reported two new cases on Monday, an adult between 19 and 40 years old and an adult 41 to 60. The county also reported an additional recovery. Mills County Public Health said, "it is now more important than ever to practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes with a tish or elbow/upper arm and stay home when you are ill."
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, over the past two days Shelby and Crawford Counties reported five new cases and Harrison and Monona Counties reported two new cases. Harrison County reported nine new recoveries.
After listing five cases in Fremont County on Saturday, the state website now lists four.
A new TestIowa clinic will open in Atlantic at Cass County Health System, 1500 E. 10th St. According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, the site will open today.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County -- 620 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 683, including epi-linked cases), 413 recoveries (per the county), 7,737 tests, 8% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 31 cases, 23 recoveries, 1,761 tests, 1.8%
Harrison County — 43 cases, 38 recoveries, 860 tests, 5%
Cass County — 16 cases, 15 recoveries, 680 tests, 2.4%
Shelby County — 78 cases, 42 recoveries, 695 tests, 11.2%
Montgomery County — 10 cases, six recoveries, 660 tests, 1.6%, two deaths
Monona County — 59 cases, 22 recoveries, 670 tests, 8.8%
Crawford County — 635 cases, 376 recoveries, 2,651 tests, 24.1%, two deaths
Page County — 18 cases, 16 recoveries, 1,026 tests, 1.8%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 317 tests, 1.3%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with five in intensive care, up one from Saturday.
The region has 210 inpatient beds available, 20 intensive care beds available and 62 ventilators available. One hospitalized COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator, the same as Saturday.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
