May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Council Bluffs’ All Care Health Center is working to raise awareness of the increased prevalence of mental illness when there is an acute crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic going on.
Historically, any time there has been a natural disaster there is an increase in anxiety and depression in patients and even suicides. The risk for the developing of post-traumatic stress disorder is also higher after natural disasters.
Kristen Hendershot, All Care Health Center’s quality improvement director, said All Care Health Center wants the community to know that “we are here to meet the mental health needs of the community during these difficult times.”
All Care Health Center currently has two mental health providers and two substance use providers who are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m to noon on Saturdays. Beginning June 1, additional hours will be added from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Telehealth appointments are available daily, and in-person visits at the All-Care Health Center at 902 S. Sixth St. are also available as-needed. Those seeking assistance should call 712-325-1990.
Henershot underscored the fact that it is important for anyone with symptoms to seek out mental health treatment to help increase resilience, address symptoms and avoid long-term complications.
All Care has been working with new and established community partners to develop methods that ensure the availability of mental health access for the most vulnerable populations. All Cares offers a sliding fee scale and serves all patients, regardless of their ability to pay.
Although the All Care Health Center has been offering drive-up coronavirus testing since March, Hendershot said demand for the testing has increased in recent weeks with the growing number of cases throughout the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area.
She said most insurance companies are waiving the co-pay for COVID-19 testing, and All Care Health Center does not charge those who are uninsured for the testing.
Hendershot said those who are experiencing any of the coronavirus symptoms — a cough, shortness of breath of difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or a recent loss of taste of smell — should call All Care Health Center at 712-325-1990 to discuss their need for testing.
She said that a nurse will review the information provided regarding symptoms and forward that information to the medical staff if the caller is exhibiting at least one of the COVID-19 symptoms. If the medical staff believes a test is needed, they will contact the patient and set up a time for a drive-in testing appointment.
The drive-up COVID-19 tests are given daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Test results are normally available within two days.
